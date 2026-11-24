NEW DELHI: Parth Dabas will lead the Delhi U16 squad in the upcoming Vijay Merchant Trophy 2026–27 match against Mumbai, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) said on Tuesday as it announced the 16-member team.

The upcoming match is scheduled to be played in Gwalior from November 25. The league-phase matches, which commenced on November 14, are being held in Gwalior. The squad was finalised by the Junior Men’s Selection Committee at a meeting held on November 23 at the DDCA premises.

While Dabas has been named captain, Yuvish Singh will serve as vice-captain and wicketkeeper. Rivaan Veer Bhayana has also been named as a wicketkeeper in the squad.

The selection committee meeting was attended by Mayank Sidana (Chairperson), Abhishek Sharma (Selector), Yogesh Nagar (Selector), Robin Singh Jr. (Member, CAC-DDCA), Raju Sharma (Chief Coach) and Ashok Sharma (Secretary).

The Vijay Merchant Trophy is a domestic age-group cricket tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A total of 36 teams from different States will take part. The teams have been divided into six groups of six each, and the Group C matches will be played in Shivamogga.