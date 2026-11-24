DOHA: India A stormed into the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament after defeating the United Arab Emirates in Doha on Tuesday, completing a chase of 250 in just 14.2 overs. The seven-wicket victory secured the team a place among the tournament’s final four.

The UAE, batting first, recovered from a setback to post 249/8 in 50 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia anchored the innings with 130 from 144 deliveries, striking 12 fours and four sixes. He received support from Muhammad Shahdad, who scored 28, and Ethan D’Souza, who contributed 25. Captain Basil Hameed remained unbeaten on 36 from 36 balls to help the UAE reach that total.

India A’s bowlers made an impact, reducing the UAE to 20/2 inside six overs. Arshad Khan was the leading wicket-taker, finishing with four for 43, while Harsh Dubey, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suryansh Shedge claimed one wicket each. Harpreet’s partnerships helped the UAE recover and set India A a target of 250.

India A’s reply began with wickets, but the side took control through an aggressive batting display. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced an innings of 204 from 53 balls with seven fours and 28 sixes. He reached his century in 28 deliveries and his double century in 52 balls, setting List A records. His innings kept the chase on track.

The team completed the chase with more than 35 overs remaining, underlining its dominance. Rinku Singh finished the match by hitting a six over deep mid-wicket. Captain Tilak Varma praised Sooryavanshi’s acceleration after his century and said the team was looking forward to the semi-final. The victory sends India A into the last four. It also strengthened hopes of winning the title.