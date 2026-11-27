BENGALURU: With dense winter fog expected to reduce visibility across highways and rural routes, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued urgent safety instructions to all its bus drivers. The state transport authority emphasized that protecting passengers, pedestrians, and fellow motorists must remain the top priority during early morning and late-night journeys.

Under the new winter advisory, drivers must complete thorough mechanical inspections both before starting and after finishing every trip. Crew members are required to verify that headlights, brake lights, turn indicators, wipers, and tire pressure are in proper working order before leaving the depot. If a driver notices any technical defect, they must report it immediately to officials and avoid operating the vehicle until mechanics resolve the issue.

When encountering thick fog, rain, or poor visibility, KSRTC has instructed staff to switch on low-beam headlights and drive at steady, controlled speeds. Drivers must keep a generous safety gap behind other vehicles so they have enough room to stop smoothly during sudden emergencies. The circular strictly warns against risky lane changes, unnecessary overtaking, abrupt braking, and sudden bursts of acceleration, especially along winding mountain ghat roads and slippery stretches.

The guidelines also highlight the need for extreme alertness around vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, and school buses. Drivers must bring their vehicles to a complete standstill at bus stops and wait until every passenger has safely boarded or stepped down before moving again. Furthermore, parking buses in unauthorized spots along state or national highways is strictly prohibited to prevent rear-end collisions in low visibility.

Finally, the corporation reminded staff never to get behind the wheel while tired or sleep-deprived, urging drivers on long-distance routes to take proper rest breaks. By strictly following traffic laws and staying patient in challenging winter weather, KSRTC aims to ensure safe, accident-free travel for thousands of daily commuters throughout the season.