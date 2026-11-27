MANDYA: The water level at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district is declining rapidly, raising concerns over a possible drinking water crisis during the coming summer.

The reservoir is reportedly losing nearly one foot of water every day as inflows remain low and outflows continue at a higher rate.

The water level, which stood at 95 feet on Thursday, dropped to 94 feet on Friday. The dam currently holds 18.882 TMC of water. However, around 6 TMC is classified as dead storage, leaving approximately 12 TMC available for use.

According to the latest figures, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of 767 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 4,604 cusecs. The significant difference between inflow and outflow has raised concerns about the dam’s ability to meet increasing water requirements in the months ahead.

The falling storage level has become a matter of concern for farmers and residents dependent on the Cauvery River. If the present trend continues without sufficient rainfall or an improvement in inflows, water availability could become increasingly difficult during the peak summer season.

The KRS reservoir is a major source of water for several parts of southern Karnataka. Its supplies support drinking water requirements in urban and rural areas, including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya, apart from meeting agricultural and other needs.

Farmers are particularly worried that reduced water availability could affect irrigation activities and standing crops. Residents in towns and villages dependent on the Cauvery may also face restrictions if the reservoir’s storage falls further.

The situation highlights the importance of careful water management and monitoring of releases. Authorities may have to balance drinking water requirements, irrigation demands and other essential needs if inflows remain weak.

With summer approaching, people are hoping for improved rainfall and inflows to prevent a serious water shortage across the Cauvery-dependent regions.