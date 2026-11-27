MANGALURU: Entrepreneur Alwyn Joel Noronha of Mangaluru has received two international academic honours for his achievements in business administration, entrepreneurship and strategic business management.

The Eurasian Management and Administration School (EMAS Business School), based in Moscow, Russia, has selected Noronha for an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his contributions to business administration and entrepreneurial development. He is scheduled to receive the doctorate at the institution’s 2026 convocation ceremony, which will be held in New Delhi on November 29.

In another recognition, Orange County University, based in California, USA, has selected him for the honorary position of Professor in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Business Management. This appointment adds another international distinction to his professional achievements.

Noronha has been involved in several business sectors, including entrepreneurship, business management, financial services, transportation, logistics, technology and institutional development. His work has focused on establishing and expanding business ventures, creating employment opportunities and encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs.

He has also promoted innovative business practices and strategic approaches to organisational development. His contributions to business planning and management have been among the factors recognised by the two institutions.

The twin honours mark an important milestone in Noronha’s professional journey and bring international attention to his achievements as an entrepreneur from coastal Karnataka.

His recognition also highlights the growing participation of business professionals from the region in international academic and professional circles. The honours acknowledge his experience in managing enterprises and his continued contribution to entrepreneurship and business development.