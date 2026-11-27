UDUPI: Participating in sports activities is essential for police personnel to manage work-related stress and maintain mental well-being, Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prateek Bayal said, emphasising the importance of sports in promoting physical fitness, teamwork and brotherhood among police personnel.

He was speaking after inaugurating the District Police Annual Sports Meet-2026, organised by the Udupi District Police at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Ajjarkad.

Stress part of the job

Addressing the gathering, Bayal said stress was a natural part of police duty, given the demanding nature of their responsibilities. However, he stressed that participating in sports competitions and other physical activities could help personnel overcome mental pressure and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Unity and teamwork

He observed that sports were not limited to improving physical fitness but also played an important role in reducing mental stress and strengthening relationships among colleagues. Such activities encouraged a sense of unity, cooperation and brotherhood, which were essential qualities for personnel working in a demanding environment like the police department.

Service to the public

Bayal also highlighted the importance of public service, stating that government employees must discharge their responsibilities with a strong sense of commitment and service. He said the police department had a significant responsibility to maintain law and order while ensuring that its approach towards the public remained people-friendly.

Apart from maintaining peace and security, police personnel must take effective measures to control illegal activities and provide protection to citizens, he said.

SP on law and order

District Police Superintendent Hariram Shankar also spoke about the responsibilities of the police department, underlining the importance of maintaining law and order for the overall development of society.

He said the role of the police was crucial in building a better society, as the absence of law and order would make it difficult for people to carry out their daily activities and access essential services. Police personnel must, therefore, perform their duties responsibly and remain committed to public safety.

Others present

Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Nayak and national-level athlete Shruti P. Shetty were among those present at the inauguration.