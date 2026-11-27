MUMBAI: More than 500 police personnel were to be deployed at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse for singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert on Friday after authorities received an email threatening attacks at the venue and Metro stations. The warning prompted security arrangements, including additional personnel, checks and surveillance, officials said.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams have searched the concert venue, while entry checks were to be conducted at all five gates instead of the three planned. Private security personnel have also been engaged to assist the police. Dog squads and an Anti-Narcotics Cell team were to remain at the venue during the event.

The threat email, received on Thursday, warned of blasts, grenade attacks and improvised explosive devices at the mayor’s office, Metro rail stations and the concert. It was sent on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sender identified herself as Hannah Meler and included references to Khalistan, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and violence linked to the programme involving Dosanjh and event associates.

Police said the deployment would include around 200 constables, 150 women constables and 75 officers, along with personnel in plain clothes stationed around the singer. A no-car zone covering a radius of 500 to 700 metres around the racecourse was to be enforced, and parking was not to be allowed at the venue.

Organisers have been instructed not to reveal the singer’s hotel details or arrival time as part of the security protocol. They have also prohibited posters, banners, signs and flags inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The concert is part of Dosanjh’s RuPay AURA India Tour 2026.