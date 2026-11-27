RUDRAPRAYAG: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Friday achieved a major engineering milestone in the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project by completing the breakthrough of Tunnel-14, measuring approximately 6.59 km, in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. The achievement marks progress in the construction of the railway link, which is expected to improve connectivity across the state’s mountainous regions.

The excavation was carried out under challenging geological conditions, including loose soil beneath inhabited areas and unstable slopes. Engineers also had to ensure that blasting activities did not pose risks to nearby settlements. The project required specialised construction methods to maintain stability and safety while progressing through difficult underground terrain.

According to RVNL, one of the major challenges involved excavating a 110-metre stretch of the triple-track tunnel through loose soil at Portal-1, identified as T14P1. The section had an overburden of only 20 to 30 metres, meaning the amount of earth and rock above the tunnel was relatively limited. This increased the complexity of excavation, particularly as the tunnel passed beneath inhabited areas.

To overcome the difficult ground conditions, engineers adopted specialised techniques, including pre-excavation and multi-drifting. These methods helped strengthen the surrounding ground and allowed excavation to proceed in stages.

The breakthrough is an important step in the construction of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link, which is being developed to improve transport access to Uttarakhand’s hill districts. The railway project involves extensive tunnelling through challenging Himalayan geology.