MYSURU: Police personnel, who work under constant pressure, should actively participate in sports and other physical activities to maintain good health, said Para Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Shilpa K.S.

Speaking after inaugurating the annual police sports meet organised by the District Police Department at the DAR Grounds in Mysuru on Friday, she observed that many police personnel tend to neglect their health amid work-related pressures. However, only when they remain healthy can they serve society more effectively. Hence, police personnel should actively participate in sporting activities, she advised.

Pointing out that the daily duties of police personnel are often stressful, Shilpa said sports help reduce stress and maintain both physical and mental fitness. Success in sports requires continuous training and hard work. Only those who have experienced the journey understand the effort behind winning awards and medals. Representing the country is a matter of great pride. Everyone should strive for excellence in their respective fields of interest and bring glory to the nation, she urged.

She pointed out that taking time off from professional responsibilities and engaging in sports helps people temporarily forget their problems while improving their physical and mental capabilities. Regular practice also helps police personnel remain energetic and perform their professional duties more effectively.

District Armed Reserve personnel Raghunandan handed over the sports torch. A disciplined march-past was conducted by the women’s police team led by Subramanya M., along with personnel from the Special Unit, Hunsur, Mysuru Rural, Nanjangud, Hunsur Police Station and the Armed Reserve Force.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional Superintendent of Police C. Mallik and others were present.

SP emerges fastest in 100-metre race

In the 100-metre race organised for senior police officers as part of the sports meet, District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi emerged as the fastest runner.

DySP (DAR) H.V. Veeranna and DySP (Cyber Crime) R. Srikanth secured the second and third positions respectively.

The three-day annual police sports meet is witnessing participation from police personnel belonging to the district’s Rural Sub-Division, Hunsur Sub-Division, Nanjangud Sub-Division and Special Units. Various sporting events, including running races, shot put, long jump, wrestling and tug-of-war, will be conducted over the three days.