MYSURU: There should be no room for any attempts that threaten the unity and integrity of Karnataka. Differences of opinion must be resolved through dialogue by taking all concerned stakeholders into confidence, advised Dr K. Anantharamu, retired Kannada professor, University of Mysore and a noted litterateur.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and awards presentation ceremony organised by the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday, he said that the demand for a separate state by certain districts was not a welcome development. Such divisive voices should not be encouraged. Instead, the concerned parties should be taken into confidence and their differences resolved through discussions. Kannada Nadu has a rich and distinguished heritage in various fields, including art, literature, music, dance, painting and theatre. Purandara Dasa is regarded as the pioneer of the music tradition, while Kannadigas have made their distinctive mark in the fields of veena, dance and theatre. The magnificent statue of Gomateshwara, one of the wonders of the world, stands as a testimony to the grandeur of Karnataka’s sculptural heritage.

Dr Anantharamu said art and culture continue to thrive even in the villages of Karnataka. Kannadigas possess the ability to embrace and adapt to every new development in the world. The Kannada film industry has also demonstrated its potential, and through the film Kantara, Karnataka’s art, culture and traditions have gained global recognition. The Mysore Maharajas had also extended considerable encouragement to art, literature, sports and various other fields.

Kannadigas, wherever they may be living across the world, should never forget their language, land, culture and traditions. Kannada literature has witnessed several distinctive literary movements, including Navodaya and Navya. Our land has a rich tradition of giving importance to noble thoughts, ethics and the overall welfare of society, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the MCCI president, Dr K. B. Lingaraju, said that every Kannadiga has a responsibility to preserve and promote the state’s land, language and culture. Kannada Rajyotsava should not remain merely a celebratory occasion but should become a day to resolve to incorporate the Kannada language and traditions into everyday life. Kannadigas should be provided with greater opportunities in all sectors, including industry and commerce. While preserving Kannada identity, the state should also move forward towards economic and industrial progress, he said.

On the occasion, industrialist Kumar was conferred the ‘Kaigarika Ratna’ award, APMC trader M. N. Basavaraju received the ‘Vanijya Ratna’ award, and Jayakumar of Travel Park was honoured with the ‘Vanijya Seva Ratna’ award.

MCCI Vice-President R. Anand delivered the introductory remarks. Hon. Treasurer S. J. Ashok introduced the award recipients, while Hon. Secretary A. K. Shivajirao proposed the vote of thanks.

Presidents and office-bearers of various associations and organisations, members of the Managing committee of the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, office-bearers of the women’s wing of MCCI, and other members participated in the programme. A musical evening was also organised as part of the celebrations.