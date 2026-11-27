MYSURU: Providing quality healthcare services at affordable costs to everyone is the government’s priority. Health plays a vital role in improving people’s quality of life, and the healthcare system must be further strengthened by equipping government hospitals with advanced medical equipment and essential treatment facilities, said Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking after inaugurating a state-of-the-art MRI machine and a kidney transplant Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Maharani Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, functioning under the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) here on Friday.

The facilities have been established with financial assistance from Kotak Mahindra Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Dr Yathindra said Kotak Mahindra Bank’s contribution of a state-of-the-art MRI machine costing over Rs. 10 crore under its CSR initiative was a significant contribution to the healthcare sector. The new facilities would enable people not only from Mysuru but also from neighbouring districts to access advanced medical diagnostic services and quality treatment locally, without having to travel to other cities, he said.

The Mysore Medical College and Research Institute has been making significant contributions to medical education and healthcare services for several decades. Along with improving infrastructure in government hospitals, adopting modern medical technology has become essential to meet present-day healthcare requirements, he said.

Such initiatives would greatly benefit people from economically weaker sections and middle-income families by making advanced healthcare facilities more accessible and affordable.

Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, MMCRI Nodal Officer Dr Mohan, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Dr Mahesh, Kotak Mahindra Bank representative Reethi Bhatia, senior medical officers and hospital staff were present on the occasion.