MYSURU: Mysore Athletics Club felicitated Railway Chief Travelling Ticket Examiner K. Gururaj, who is retiring from service on superannuation on November 30, at the Railway Kalyana Mantap, Mysuru, on Friday.

He joined the Railway department under the sports quota and has put in 38 years of service in the South Western Railway. K. Gopinath, M. Yogendra, G.R. Prabhakar, Dr C. Krishana, Sujatha Gururaj, K.B. Gangadhar, C.K. Muralidharan and Chain Singh Raj Purohit were present.