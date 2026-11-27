MYSURU: Protecting and strengthening government schools is an important responsibility of society, and members of the public, educationists and various organisations should come together to safeguard these institutions, said K. Mahendra, a senior journalist of Mysuru.

Speaking after inaugurating a state-level seminar titled “How Justifiable Is the Decision to Hand Over Government Schools to Private Parties?”, organised by the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sangha (BVS-Karnataka) in Mysuru on Friday, he said government schools play a vital role in providing educational opportunities to children from economically weaker sections, rural communities and ordinary families. It is the responsibility of both the government and society to protect and strengthen these institutions.

Expressing concern over the growing shortage of teachers in government schools, Mahendra said the government should recruit an adequate number of teachers to fill vacant posts. Assigning teachers various administrative and non-academic responsibilities, in addition to their teaching duties, was adversely affecting the quality of education. The government must restrict teachers’ responsibilities primarily to teaching and reduce their additional workload, including election duties and SIR-related assignments. Besides, it must create an environment in which teachers can devote their entire time and energy to students’ education and learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shivakumar, Director of Akka IAS Academy, delivered the introductory address and explained the objectives of the seminar as well as the present condition of the government education system.

Referring to Kanakadasa Jayanti, he recalled the social philosophy, ideals of equality and human values advocated by the saint-poet and highlighted the importance of education in building an equitable society.

State Coordinator Soneshi Siddaraju, B.K. Mahendra, Mukund Gowda, Dr Latha Subhash, B.J. Basavaraju, representatives of various organisations, educationists and members of the public were present.