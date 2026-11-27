MYSURU: Renowned ophthalmologist Dr Divakar G.V. has been conferred the prestigious Dr S. Chandrashekhar Shetty Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of ophthalmology, professional commitment and dedicated service to patients.

The award was presented at KOSCON 2026, the annual conference of the Karnataka Ophthalmic Society (KOS), held in Mysuru, in the presence of senior ophthalmologists, eminent medical professionals and delegates from various parts of Karnataka.

The honour recognises Dr Divakar’s longstanding service to the development of ophthalmic care, patient welfare and efforts to improve eye health in the community.

The conference was organised under the aegis of the Karnataka Ophthalmic Society, hosted by the Mysore Ophthalmic Trust and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru.

A shared honour

Receiving the award, Dr Divakar G.V. expressed his gratitude and said the honour was not just an individual achievement but belonged to all those who had supported him throughout his medical journey, including his patients, teachers, family members and the entire team of Divakar’s Hospital.

The Dr S. Chandrashekhar Shetty Lifetime Achievement Award is among the highest honours conferred by the Karnataka Ophthalmic Society on senior doctors who have made outstanding and enduring contributions to the field of ophthalmology.

Medical fraternity members, colleagues, friends, patients and well-wishers from across the State have congratulated Dr Divakar G.V. on the achievement.