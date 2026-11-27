The Madras High Court dismissed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s plea to reject an election petition challenging his Perambur Assembly victory.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s plea seeking rejection of an election petition challenging his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency. Justice V Lakshminarayanan dismissed Vijay’s petition, which sought to have the challenge filed by voter S Dinesh rejected.

Dinesh, a voter from Perambur, filed the election petition challenging Vijay’s election. He alleged that the Chief Minister had deliberately and wilfully suppressed material information, misrepresented facts and made false declarations about his immovable properties. These allegations form the basis of the challenge before the High Court.

Vijay approached the High Court seeking rejection of Dinesh’s petition. Justice Lakshminarayanan considered the plea and dismissed it on Friday. The court’s decision means Vijay’s request to dismiss the election challenge at this stage has not been accepted. The allegations made by Dinesh have not been established by this order.

The case concerns Vijay’s victory in the Perambur Assembly constituency.

The High Court delivered its order on November 27. The election petition filed by Dinesh remains before the court, with its allegations yet to be adjudicated.