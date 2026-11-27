NEW DELHI: Prakash Ambedkar, president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, has warned that the Centre’s proposed delimitation bill could deepen divisions between northern and southern states. Citing projected seat allocations of 120 for Uttar Pradesh and 54 for Tamil Nadu, he cautioned that differences between the two regions could have serious consequences for national unity.

His remarks come as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government prepares to introduce the delimitation bill during Parliament’s upcoming special session, beginning November 30. The proposed legislation has triggered concerns over the possible redistribution of Lok Sabha seats among states and its impact on their political representation.

Ambedkar said the government’s decision to push the legislation during the special session could reopen existing tensions between northern and southern states. He argued that the country had made considerable efforts over the years to bridge regional differences, but disputes over policies and language dominance continued to emerge.

“After a lot of concerted and continuous efforts, we have succeeded in bridging the wedge between North and South states,” Ambedkar said. He added that differences between the regions could become more pronounced if the delimitation proposal moved forward without addressing concerns raised by southern states.

He warned that the consequences could extend beyond political disagreements and create a lasting division between the two regions. According to him, the proposed exercise could bring regional tensions to the forefront and affect relations among states.