BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation respectfully commemorated Sri Kanakadasa Jayanti, celebrating the birth anniversary of the revered 16th-century poet, philosopher, and social reformer. Held at the Commissioner’s office on the 10th floor of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Building, the dignified gathering brought together civic administrators and municipal employees to honor the saint’s enduring legacy across Karnataka.

Joint Commissioner Hemanth Sharan led the official ceremony by offering fresh floral tributes before a portrait of Sri Kanakadasa. Following the tribute, officers and staff members stood together in solemn respect, reflecting on the timeless wisdom and spiritual devotion that defined the legendary Haridasa saint’s remarkable life.

Revenue Deputy Commissioner Srinivas joined the Joint Commissioner at the function, alongside senior officials and personnel from various departments of the Central City Corporation. Their active presence highlighted the civic administration’s collective commitment to honoring Karnataka’s rich cultural roots and values of public service.

During the observance, speakers recalled Sri Kanakadasa’s powerful principles, progressive ideals, and lifelong message of social equality. Through simple yet profound Kannada poetry and soulful devotional compositions, the saint challenged rigid social divisions and championed universal brotherhood, compassion, and human dignity. Officials noted that his teachings continue to inspire generations, reminding public servants to treat every citizen with fairness, humility, and respect regardless of background.

Across Bengaluru and throughout Karnataka, government departments, civic bodies, and cultural groups marked the occasion with similar tributes celebrating the saint-poet’s contributions to Kannada literature and social harmony. At the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, the event concluded with attendees reaffirming their dedication to carrying forward Sri Kanakadasa’s ideals of inclusivity and selfless service in their daily civic responsibilities toward the city’s residents.