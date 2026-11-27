NEW DELHI: India is expanding artificial intelligence-based healthcare solutions for early detection and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with AI-powered oral cancer screening tools already deployed across nine states. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the initiatives at an event at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on Friday.

The event, titled ‘AI Leadership for India in Non-Communicable Disease Care’, focused on technology in healthcare. Srivastava reviewed the progress and roadmap of the Translational AI for Networked Universal Healthcare (TANUH) AI Centre of Excellence, including plans for rapid evidence generation. The discussions also examined how these tools could support wider healthcare delivery across India.

Discussions covered AI tools for early detection of breast and oral cancers. A clinical decision support system for diabetes and hypertension is also being deployed through the National Health Authority. These solutions are intended to help healthcare workers identify risks and support timely intervention.

Srivastava met IISc’s senior leadership to discuss ongoing initiatives and visited the site of the Tata IISc Medical School’s Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital. The projects aim to make healthcare more accessible and evidence-driven through technology and innovation.

Spectral CT at NIMHANS

Earlier on Friday, she visited the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru and inaugurated an advanced Spectral CT facility to strengthen emergency diagnostics, particularly for stroke and neurovascular conditions. She also reviewed mental health programmes, including Tele-MANAS, which has crossed 50 lakh calls, addiction treatment, suicide prevention and the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative.

On Thursday, Srivastava addressed a national-level workshop on the National Health Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. She stressed strengthening Metropolitan Surveillance Units to improve disease monitoring, detect outbreaks early and coordinate public health responses.