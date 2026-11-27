AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has issued notices to 175 hotels over unhygienic kitchens, dirty premises and unhealthy food during a statewide food safety campaign, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Thursday. The action was taken under Operation Health, which covers hotels along major highways. The notices require the establishments to address the shortcomings identified by inspecting teams.

The Food and Drugs Department inspected 691 hotels as part of the drive. Pansheriya said 516 other hotels were directed to make improvements. Suspicious food found at 14 establishments was destroyed, while samples were sent to a laboratory for testing. Further action will depend on the results.

The inspections focused on kitchen hygiene, cleanliness and the quality of food served to customers. The minister said the campaign was part of a statewide effort to monitor food safety at hotels located along major highway routes.

Information boards have also been made mandatory at ice cream parlours to prevent frozen desserts from being sold as ice cream, Pansheriya said. The measure is intended to help customers distinguish between products and ensure that businesses follow applicable requirements. The department will take action if samples fail safety tests.

Depending on laboratory findings, action against hotel operators could range from filing court cases to permanently sealing establishments, the minister said. The minister shared details of the operation in a post on X.