MYSURU: Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, has taken a significant step towards promoting technology-driven education, research and innovation with the establishment of the 35th Centre of IIT Ropar’s AWaDH (Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub) Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Lab, equipped with two weather monitoring stations.

This is the first centre of its kind in Karnataka, established in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar.

As part of the operationalisation of the centre, VVCE organised a Train the Trainer Programme and Student Training Programme conducted here, to equip faculty members and students with practical knowledge and technical skills in emerging technologies. The programme provided hands-on exposure to Internet of Things (IoT) systems, sensors and hardware components, along with their applications in agriculture and water management.

The training was conducted by experts from IIT Ropar: Ashutosh Kumar, Firmware Engineer, who shared technical insights into IoT systems and sensors, and Vikas, Hardware Engineer, who contributed to the installation and configuration of the laboratory equipment. The faculty training focused on integrating emerging technologies into teaching and research, while the student programme provided practical exposure to sensors, IoT systems and hardware platforms, enabling participants to understand their real-world applications.

The AWaDH CPS Lab aims to promote interdisciplinary learning and research by integrating Cyber-Physical Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and IoT. The laboratory will facilitate innovative projects, prototype development and technology-based solutions in agriculture, water resource management and allied areas. The two weather monitoring stations will further support weather-related data collection and application-oriented research.

Addressing the valedictory function, VVCE Secretary P. Vishwanath appreciated the initiative. Treasurer Shrishaila Ramannavar, Principal B. Sadashive Gowda and Vice Principal Shoba Shankar encouraged faculty and students to make effective use of the facility for academic and research activities.

Shilpa B.S., Coordinator of the AWaDH CPS Lab and Professor & Head, Department of Civil Engineering, highlighted the importance of the centre in strengthening capacity building, interdisciplinary research and innovation.