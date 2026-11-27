NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday criticised the Rajasthan government over pollution in the Jojari-Bandi-Luni River ecosystem and warned that it could initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against officials if corrective action was not taken. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said bureaucratic delays would not be accepted.

The bench was hearing a suo motu case concerning pollution in the Jojari, Bandi and Luni rivers, which flow through Jodhpur, Pali and Balotra before converging near Balotra. The judges expressed displeasure with the state’s response and asked Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Rajasthan, to ensure concrete action.

Senior advocate Balbir Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae, referred to an October 26 order barring fresh permissions for industrial units along or near the river system until the high flood line and buffer zones were scientifically identified. He also said a special investigation team had been formed to probe organised illegal bajri mining affecting the rivers and their tributaries. The state’s report mentioned that some FIRs had been registered.

The bench warned that officials and the government could face consequences if they failed to submit a concrete action plan. It also highlighted drinking water shortages in Balotra and suggested laying a pipeline of about 100 km from the Narmada canal to supply the region.

The matter has been listed for orders on December 10. In August, the court directed Rajasthan to establish an Integrated Coordination Group led by the chief secretary to coordinate action against river pollution. In November last year, it formed a high-level oversight committee to identify pollution sources, monitor remedial work and recommend long-term measures.