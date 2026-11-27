KALLAKURICHI: A case has been registered against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Vasantham K Karthikeyan for allegedly harassing and threatening a senior woman government official over the phone in Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu, police said on Thursday. The legislator represents the Rishivandiyam constituency and has been booked under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The complainant is an official attached to the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission who also served as a Block Development Officer. She alleged that Karthikeyan spoke disrespectfully to her and threatened her during a phone call. Police said the call was made at 8.32 pm on October 18.

According to the complaint, the conversation concerned the appointment of a worker under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in the Tirukoilur Panchayat Union. The case was registered following the officer’s complaint.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin defended the legislator, citing a worker’s complaint and a counter-complaint previously filed by Karthikeyan. The complaint concerns an alleged intervention in a local appointment, and police registered the case under the state law on harassment of women. The allegations against the MLA have not been established in court.