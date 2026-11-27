BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation observed Kanakadasa Jayanti with deep reverence, celebrating the life and timeless teachings of the revered 16th-century poet, philosopher, and social reformer. Held inside the main conference hall of the Commissioner’s Office, the solemn commemoration brought together senior civic officials and administrative staff to honor one of Karnataka’s most beloved spiritual figures.

Leading the tribute, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar offered fresh flowers before a decorated portrait of Shri Kanakadasa. Following the floral offering, attendees stood together in quiet reflection, acknowledging the profound impact the saint’s life and poetry continue to have on modern society.

Several senior officials joined the Commissioner for the commemorative gathering. Among those present were Additional Commissioner for Development Mona Roat, Chief Engineers Dr. Raghavendra Prasad and Yamuna, and Deputy Commissioner Amaregouda Malipatil. Employees and representatives from multiple municipal departments also participated in the program, underscoring a shared civic commitment to preserving Karnataka’s rich cultural and literary heritage.

During the observance, officials recalled Shri Kanakadasa’s enduring messages of pure devotion, social equality, and universal humanity. As a leading voice of the Haridasa movement, the saint used simple, accessible Kannada compositions and soulful keertanas to challenge caste discrimination and promote fairness, compassion, and moral integrity among everyday people. Speakers noted that his poetic works remain deeply relevant today, serving as a guiding light for public servants dedicated to serving diverse urban communities without bias.

Across Karnataka, government offices, educational institutions, and cultural organizations marked the day with tributes and reflections on the saint’s legacy. At the Bengaluru North City Corporation, the respectful gathering concluded with officials reaffirming their dedication to upholding Shri Kanakadasa’s ideals of inclusivity, selfless service, and harmony in their daily administrative duties toward the citizens of Bengaluru.