BENGALURU: Citizens across northern Bengaluru brought their everyday neighborhood problems directly to civic leaders on Friday during the 62nd weekly Commissioner’s Phone-in Programme hosted by the Bengaluru North City Corporation. Conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the interactive session logged 42 distinct grievances across 39 phone calls, even though a crane damaged a BSNL cable near Amrutha School and temporarily disrupted one control room telephone line.

The majority of Friday’s complaints centered on property paperwork, waste disposal, and damaged roads. e-Khata services and solid waste management topped the list with seven complaints each, followed closely by potholes with six grievances. Residents also flagged four unauthorized constructions, four tree-related issues under the Forest Department, three electrical faults, and three park maintenance concerns, alongside complaints involving footpath encroachments, stormwater drains, construction debris, and stray dog vaccinations.

Every grievance reported during the call-in, as well as complaints submitted via WhatsApp, email, social media, or in person, is logged onto the ‘Sahaaya 2.0’ software platform and tracked through the Integrated Command and Control Centre. According to the latest Sahaaya 2.0 report, the corporation currently tracks 1,391 active department-level complaints, led by 561 road engineering cases, 366 stormwater drain issues, and 151 garbage management grievances.

Overall data highlights steady civic progress since administrative restructuring under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. Between January 2023 and November 26, 2026, more than 2.10 lakh complaints were registered on the platform, with over 2.09 lakh successfully resolved and 1,317 remaining pending.

Commissioner Sunil Kumar directed departmental engineers and officers to prioritize pending cases and ensure prompt local solutions. Officials were specifically instructed to coordinate closely with the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) so that roads dug up for water and drain works are repaired quickly without causing daily hardship to commuters. Civic authorities continue encouraging residents to use the weekly Friday phone-in to report neighborhood issues directly.