BENGALURU: Families in Kavita Layout of Hampi Nagar, part of Ward 143 in the Vijayanagar Assembly constituency, are enduring severe daily distress after raw sewage mixed into their Cauvery drinking water supply. For the past three to four days, taps meant to deliver clean household water have instead poured out black, foul-smelling liquid, turning basic cooking, bathing, and drinking into an ordeal for residents across the neighborhood.

Locals blame the crisis on carelessness by officials and contractors of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board during recent sewage pipeline laying work, a civic project carried out at a cost of lakhs of rupees. Residents say improper handling during installation damaged or breached nearby drinking water lines, allowing dirty wastewater to seep directly into the domestic supply network.

Trying desperately to cope, several households hired workers to scrub and disinfect their underground sumps and rooftop Sintex tanks at their own expense. Yet their relief lasted only until the next water supply cycle, when polluted water flowed back into freshly cleaned tanks and ruined them all over again. Many families are now forced to spend extra money on bottled water cans just to meet basic kitchen needs.

Frustration has grown sharper because residents claim repeated complaints to BWSSB officials have gone unanswered, leaving affected streets without emergency tanker support or clear repair timelines. With children and elderly family members living in the area, fear is spreading that continued exposure to contaminated water could quickly trigger serious waterborne infections and stomach illnesses.

For taxpaying citizens who depend entirely on municipal pipelines for safe water, paying out of pocket to clean tanks while official calls go ignored feels deeply unfair. Residents are urging senior civic and water board authorities to step in immediately, locate and seal the pipeline leak, flush the network, and restore clean, safe Cauvery drinking water before a public health emergency breaks out.