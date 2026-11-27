MANGALURU: Two workers sustained serious injuries after a crane plunged into the water during the construction of the Tannirbhavi vehicular bridge in Mangaluru on Friday morning.

The incident occurred when two cranes were deployed to place a bridge slab at the construction site. During the operation, one of the cranes toppled into the water, resulting in an accident that also caused a boat to sink.

According to the available details, the bridge slab fell onto a boat, which subsequently sank into the water. The two workers suffered serious injuries in the incident and were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred during ongoing construction work on the Sultan Battery–Tannirbhavi vehicular bridge across the Phalguni, also known as the Gurpur River, in Mangaluru.

The bridge is being developed as part of a Smart City project at an estimated cost of Rs 64 crore. Designed with a bowstring girder structure, the bridge is expected to provide a vehicular connection between Sultan Battery and Tannirbhavi.

Friday’s incident took place during the installation of a bridge slab, one of the construction activities being carried out at the site. The use of two cranes for the lifting and placement operation preceded the accident.

The incident has brought attention to the risks involved in heavy equipment operations during major infrastructure construction projects. The condition of the injured workers and further details regarding the circumstances that led to the crane toppling were not immediately available.