MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada district administration and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted an off-site aircraft crash mock exercise on Friday to assess emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination during an aviation disaster.

The exercise simulated an Airbus A321 crash near the Gurpur River, outside the airport premises, at 10.20 am. The aircraft was carrying 117 people, including 111 passengers and six crew members.

Following the simulated crash, airport authorities alerted the district administration, triggering the District Off-site Emergency Plan. The Deputy Commissioner designated Shrinivas, Assistant Commissioner of the Mangaluru Sub-Division, as incident commander to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Dr K V Kethan, former professor at NITK and a member of the District Disaster Management Authority, said the exercise was designed to test agencies’ preparedness and assess their ability to respond effectively to a major aviation emergency.

According to the simulated timeline, the airport declared an emergency at 10.22 am and activated internal emergency protocols at 10.30 am. The district administration was alerted at 10.31 am, and ambulances were dispatched at 10.37 am. A relief camp was established by 10.44 am.

The aircraft’s black box was located at 10.56 am and handed over to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.

Three operational zones were established at the site: an Incident Command Post, a staging area for rescue equipment and ambulances, and a medical post to treat injured victims. Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Revenue, Health, Pollution Control and Animal Husbandry officials coordinated operations under the incident commander’s supervision.