MANGALURU: Passengers in Dakshina Kannada are facing an additional financial burden following the revision of bus fares by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in its Mangaluru division.

The revised fares apply to buses operating on both rural and urban routes, making private buses cheaper than government services on certain stretches.

In most districts of Karnataka, the minimum bus fare has been increased from Rs 6 to Rs 10. In the Puttur division, the minimum fare stands at Rs 10. However, passengers travelling in Mangaluru are facing a higher minimum fare of Rs 15, compared to Rs 10 earlier.

The situation has made private buses a more economical option for passengers on some routes, as their minimum fare is Rs 13.

Distance and fares

The revised fare structure has also raised questions about the distance-based pricing system. For instance, the journey from Mangaluru to Mudipu, which is around 24 km and falls under the city service category, costs Rs 36. However, travelling to Talapady, located just 18 km away, costs Rs 44 under the express category.

Similarly, the fare from Mangaluru to Udupi, a distance of 60 km, is Rs 91. The journey to B C Road, approximately 24 km away, costs Rs 37, while passengers travelling to Puttur, around 50 km away, pay Rs 66. The fare to Moodbidri, 34 km away, and Karkala, 50 km away, stands at Rs 93.

The number of designated stops has also become a concern. While around 25 stops are available between Mangaluru and Kasargod, only three stops have been provided between Mangaluru and Talapady.

Consequently, passengers travelling shorter distances on the latter route are also required to pay comparatively higher fares, adding to commuters’ financial difficulties.