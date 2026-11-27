BENGALURU: Businesses must view Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) not merely as a legal requirement, but as a vital investment in building a developed nation, Karnataka Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav stated. Speaking at the BCIC CSR Conclave-2026 organized by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce during its Golden Jubilee celebrations, she urged companies to willingly return a portion of their wealth to uplift the communities that support them.

Dr. Yadav reminded industry leaders that philanthropy is deeply woven into India’s cultural heritage. Citing ancient Vedic values, Kautilya’s writings, and Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of trusteeship, she highlighted Karnataka’s own proud history where merchant guilds built lakes, temples, and schools. She specifically pointed to 12th-century reformer Basavanna’s teachings of honest labor and selfless sharing as timeless blueprints for modern corporate welfare, noting that profit fuels a business while social purpose gives it true direction.

While praising current corporate efforts in education, women’s health, and rural development, the Governor identified major gaps that need fixing. She pointed out that CSR funds are often distributed unevenly, smaller enterprises rarely participate, and companies frequently fail to track the long-term results of their spending. Simply donating money is never enough without dedicated follow-through, she warned.

Sharing personal observations from her travels, Dr. Yadav noted that many rural tree-planting drives fail because young saplings are abandoned and cannot survive Karnataka’s harsh summer temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius without regular watering and care. She also highlighted urgent needs in remote tribal areas where families still lack basic facilities, quality education, and steady economic opportunities.

To create lasting change, the Governor advised companies to stop running isolated charity projects near their main offices. Instead, she encouraged businesses to partner together, adopt underdeveloped regions, set clear goals, and track progress at every stage. By working hand-in-hand with government initiatives, the corporate sector can deliver measurable social progress and help build a fairer, stronger future for upcoming generations.