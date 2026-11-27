BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has served a formal show-cause notice to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) fuel terminal in Devanagonthi after state inspectors discovered that ethanol blending in petrol exceeded the legally permitted twenty percent limit. The regulatory action follows surprise verification checks conducted across major oil marketing company facilities where fuel mixing takes place before distribution to retail pumps.

During an official audit at the Devanagonthi storage facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, enforcement teams from the Department of Legal Metrology detected noticeable discrepancies in fuel composition. Using government-calibrated measuring instruments, officials found that the terminal was mixing an extra 14 liters of ethanol into every 3,000-liter batch of fuel. At the exact same time, the actual volume of pure petrol supplied in that batch was reduced by four to six liters.

Minister Rizwan Arshad brought the violation to public attention by sharing details of the enforcement drive on social media. Authorities confirmed that the formal notice was issued under strict provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, which protects consumers from inaccurate measurements and unauthorized changes in commercial product standards. Maintaining precise ethanol ratios is crucial for vehicle owners, as excess blending beyond approved limits can impact engine performance and fuel efficiency in older cars and two-wheelers.

Following the field findings, regional officials representing the Legal Metrology Department across both the Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions have demanded complete operational records from the facility. Terminal managers have been given a strict seven-day deadline to submit all relevant blending logs, calibration certificates, and supporting documentation to explain the discrepancy.

Depending on the company’s official response and document review, state regulators will decide on further legal penalties or corrective directives. The inspection underscores heightened government vigilance over fuel quality standards as petrol stations across Karnataka transition toward higher ethanol-blended fuels for everyday motorists.