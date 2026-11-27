HASSAN: The movement of wild elephants between Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts has triggered fresh anxiety among residents, particularly in villages bordering forest areas.

A herd of 38 wild elephants, which had earlier been driven from Hassan towards Chikkamagaluru, has now returned to Belur taluk, raising concerns among local residents.

The elephants were reportedly driven towards the Belur region under the leadership of the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Chikkamagaluru district. The operation, however, faced opposition from Forest Department officials and Elephant Task Force (ETF) personnel from Hassan district.

Officials from Hassan reportedly objected to the decision to move the herd into their jurisdiction, expressing concerns over the potential danger to residents and agricultural activities. Despite their objections, the Chikkamagaluru Forest Department officials continued the operation and successfully drove the elephants towards Belur.

The herd of 38 elephants has now taken shelter near the forest areas of Aramane Gudda, Puttammanagolla and Mallapura Kanahalli in Belur taluk. The presence of such a large herd has created fear among villagers, who are worried about possible damage to crops, houses and threats to human lives.

Meanwhile, efforts to capture a lone tusker continue in Chikkamagaluru under ‘Operation Solitary Tusker’. The elephant had reportedly separated from the herd that moved from Belur and has been roaming around the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru city.

Forest officials are carrying out the operation with the assistance of six trained kumki elephants named Sugreeva, Ayyappa, Manikya, Sagar, Bhishma and Junior Arjuna. These trained elephants are being used to track, surround and facilitate the capture of the lone tusker.

The continuing movement of elephant herds between the two districts has intensified public concern. Residents are urging the Forest Department to coordinate operations between Hassan and Chikkamagaluru officials and take effective measures to prevent human-elephant conflicts.