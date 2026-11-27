BENGALURU: Households and businesses across Bengaluru finally have a solid reason to smile about their monthly utility expenses. Starting in April 2027, customers under the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) could receive a welcome refund of 35 paise for every unit of power they use.

This relief comes after electricity supply companies across Karnataka decided to share a portion of their recent financial gains directly with everyday citizens. While most power utilities across the state plan to return 16 paise per unit to their users, BESCOM has proposed a much larger benefit for residents living across Bengaluru city and its seven neighboring districts. Once approved, this 35-paise discount will automatically lower monthly bills for a full 12-month period.

However, the news is not equally bright for every corner of the state. Families living in seven districts of North Karnataka under the Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) will unfortunately miss out on this cash back. Because HESCOM failed to turn a profit during the previous financial year, officials expect the utility to ask for a slight price increase of a few paise per unit instead of offering discounts.

BESCOM’s generous proposal is backed by a strong financial turnaround. State Energy Minister K.J. George previously revealed that the utility recorded an impressive profit of ₹293.6 crore during the 2025‑26 financial year. Officials achieved this rare surplus by buying electricity at lower rates, collecting unpaid dues, improving meter reading accuracy, and cutting power distribution losses below 10 percent.

With lower operating expenses and smoother management, most state power companies have recovered from past financial struggles. Still, consumers will need to wait a little longer before seeing extra savings on their statements. The proposed refund must first receive final approval from the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission during its upcoming tariff review. If cleared by regulators, the lower rates will bring steady, year-long financial relief to millions of power users beginning April 2027.