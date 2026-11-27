CESC has initiated strict recovery measures after government departments in Chamarajanagar district accumulated over ₹103 crore in electricity bill arrears.

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Government departments in Chamarajanagar district have accumulated electricity bill arrears exceeding ₹103 crore, prompting the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to initiate strict recovery measures.

The failure of government offices to clear their outstanding dues has now affected essential public services, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the consequences.

Despite repeated instructions and reminders from CESC officials, several government departments have failed to pay their electricity bills for months. The outstanding amount continues to increase, raising serious questions about financial discipline and accountability within the government administration.

Unable to recover the dues through repeated requests, CESC officials have started disconnecting electricity connections to several government offices. The action has reportedly affected not only administrative establishments but also facilities responsible for supplying clean drinking water to the public.

The situation has triggered concern among residents, particularly in areas where drinking water supply units have been affected by power disconnections. People are questioning why they should suffer because government departments have failed to settle their electricity bills. If water supply installations remain without electricity, residents could face difficulties in accessing an essential service.

The development has also raised questions about the functioning of government departments and coordination between administrative offices. Although electricity is consumed regularly and bills are generated every month, payments have not been made on time. It remains unclear whether the delay is due to inadequate fund allocation, administrative negligence or a lack of coordination among departments.

CESC, which routinely disconnects electricity connections of ordinary consumers for non-payment, has now adopted similar measures against government establishments. Officials appear determined to recover the huge outstanding amount rather than allow the arrears to accumulate further.

However, the disconnection of electricity to essential public service facilities has highlighted the need for a balanced approach. Government departments must clear their pending dues without disrupting services meant for citizens.

The government and concerned departments must explain when the ₹103 crore arrears will be cleared and how uninterrupted drinking water and other essential services will be ensured.