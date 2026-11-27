TUMAKURU: A life convict serving a sentence for rape and murder allegedly committed a house burglary while on parole and later married a female doctor during the same period. The accused, Prashanth Mogaveera, has now been arrested in Ankola and sent back to prison.

District Superintendent of Police C. Gopal said the burglary occurred in Sira town in 2025. During the investigation, police received information that a person released from prison on parole was involved in the crime.

Parole not honoured

Prashanth was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011 in connection with a rape and murder case registered within Kundapura Police Station limits. After spending 12 years in prison, he was granted one month’s parole in November 2025.

During his imprisonment, he became acquainted with Nitish Duple, Bhima and Mallikarjuna. The four allegedly joined hands to commit the burglary in Sira. Police have recovered 50 grams of gold stolen during the incident. Bhima was separately caught while attempting to steal a gold chain in Adoni, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the SP, Prashanth failed to return to prison after his parole expired. He also married a female doctor whom he had reportedly met during a hospital visit while in custody for medical treatment. A case was registered in Belagavi over his failure to return to prison.

Police subsequently traced and arrested him in Ankola. Further investigation into the burglary and his activities during parole is underway, the SP said.