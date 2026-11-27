BENGALURU: Job seekers aiming to teach in Karnataka’s pre-university colleges now have a clear deadline to mark on their calendars. The Karnataka Examination Authority has released an official notice to hire 814 lecturers across multiple subjects for the Department of School Education (Pre-University). Online registrations are already open, giving aspiring educators across the state a fresh chance at government teaching roles.

According to KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna, candidates must submit their online forms by December 25. Those who apply on time will have one extra day, until December 26, to complete their fee payment. To qualify, applicants need both a postgraduate degree and a Bachelor of Education degree in their chosen field. Officials also confirmed that the written recruitment exam will take place in March.

Out of the 814 total openings, 778 posts fall under the residual cadre, while 36 seats are reserved for the Kalyana Karnataka cadre. The vacancies span 14 popular academic streams, offering opportunities for graduates from arts, commerce, and science backgrounds alike.

Commerce leads the list with 150 openings, followed closely by English with 145 posts and Computer Science with 110 positions. Economics has 90 vacancies, while Kannada accounts for 89 seats and History offers 50. The science subjects, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, carry 30 posts each. Political Science and Sociology offer 25 positions apiece, and Geography rounds out the list with 10 openings.

For many postgraduates who spend years preparing for teaching careers, a recruitment drive of this size brings welcome relief and renewed hope. Waiting until the final days often leads to website rush and stress, so early registration is the safest path forward. Full details on age rules, subject norms, and exam steps are listed on the official KEA website, where applicants can complete their forms before the December window closes.