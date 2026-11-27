BENGALURU: Karnataka has formed a high-level committee under retired High Court Justice John Michael D’Cunha to examine flaws in the Kasturirangan Report on the Western Ghats. The nine-member panel will review the report’s provisions, check ground realities, look into pending land grant applications, and suggest changes to shrink the proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area. Alongside it, four-member village-level committees led by Panchayat Presidents will inspect local areas, listen to residents, and finalize village maps.

For families living near these green hills, the debate has caused years of worry over daily livelihoods. Across six states, the Centre’s draft notification proposes marking 56,825.7 square kilometers of the Western Ghats as an Ecologically Sensitive Area, with Karnataka holding 20,668 square kilometers, or 36.4 percent. Within this zone, mining, large construction, thermal power plants, and polluting red-category industries face strict curbs.

Years of resistance

Since the first draft notification in 2014 through the seventh one issued in July this year, leaders across Karnataka’s ruling and opposition parties have resisted the Centre’s plan. In September, both houses of the state legislature held a special three-day session and passed unanimous resolutions. Lawmakers asked the Centre to restrict the sensitive zone strictly to notified forests while keeping out farms, villages, and plots awaiting land title deeds.

A trust deficit

Civil society groups and environmentalists see the issue differently. They argue that political leaders failed to build trust with local residents or publish a Kannada translation of the Kasturirangan Report. Without clear facts in their own language, many farmers came to fear that regular farming and horticulture would be banned, even though the draft rules already exempt those activities.

By pairing Justice D’Cunha’s panel with village-level checks, the state government hopes to present a grounded alternative to New Delhi. For thousands of hill-region residents caught between forest protection and family farms, the coming field surveys will decide how fairly both nature and livelihoods are balanced.