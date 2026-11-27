LAKKUNDI: The historic Lakkundi Utsav, which showcases the rich cultural heritage, art and history of Gadag district, has remained suspended for the past three years.

Despite the state government releasing a grant of ₹2 crore for organizing the festival, the district administration has reportedly not initiated preparations, triggering disappointment among local artists, writers and residents.

The festival was last organized in February 2023 on a grand scale. People had expected it to become an annual event, but it was not held in 2024 or 2025. With 2026 nearing its end, there are still no clear indications of the festival being organized this year.

₹2 crore grant, yet no preparations

According to reports, the state government released ₹2 crore in March 2026 for conducting the Lakkundi Utsav and deposited the amount in the Deputy Commissioner’s account. However, despite the availability of funds, preliminary meetings and other arrangements have reportedly not begun. This has raised questions about the delay in organizing the event.

Artists fear further postponement

The festival is traditionally organized during January or February. Local artists and cultural enthusiasts fear that the event could again be postponed on the grounds of drought or administrative reasons. They are demanding that the authorities announce the festival dates and begin preparations immediately.

Lakkundi, popularly known as the land of a hundred temples and a hundred wells, is renowned for its magnificent Chalukyan architecture, ancient temples and sculptures. The festival provides a platform for folk artists, theatre performers, musicians and writers while promoting the historical village as an important tourist destination.

Festivals such as Hampi Utsav, Kittur Utsav, Chalukya Utsav and Kadamba Utsav are being organized in different parts of Karnataka.

Residents and cultural organisations have urged the District In-charge Minister, local MLAs and the Deputy Commissioner to utilize the available ₹2 crore grant and organize Lakkundi Utsav grandly in January or February 2027. They say the festival is important for preserving Gadag’s cultural identity and promoting tourism.

Artist Ningappa Guddad said: “Festivals are flourishing in the rest of the districts of the state. However, Lakkundi, which has a historical background, is being ignored. If the festival is held, it will not only bring respect to the artists, but also give a big boost to Lakkundi’s tourism. The district administration should immediately convene a preliminary meeting.”