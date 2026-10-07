Wind project damages farmland without seeking permission

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Outrage has erupted in Sudi village of Ron taluk over the uprooting of trees and plants for a wind power project. Villagers and farmers have accused the SKP Wind Fan Company of destroying greenery and crops while preparing roads for construction vehicles. The company is planning to set up wind power plants in Sudi and surrounding villages. Wide roads are required to transport machinery and blades. Locals allege that the company is using road work as a reason to cut trees along roadsides and near farmers’ lands. Farmers have alleged that crops and trees on their lands were destroyed without permission to make way for construction vehicles. They said JCB machines have removed hundreds of plants that provided shade and shelter for animals. The destruction has raised questions about development and its effect on the environment. Locals have questioned how a company producing “green energy” can destroy greenery around it. Farmers and youth staged a protest at the site. They confronted officials and demanded that the company stop the destruction. They said trees planted and protected by their ancestors should not be destroyed in this manner. Villagers have expressed anger over what they described as silence from the administration and forest department. They alleged that no appropriate action has been taken despite the environmental damage. The villagers have warned of a stronger protest in front of the taluk office and district collector’s office if the destruction continues. Farmers have joined together to protect the remaining greenery. In a district known for intense sun, dry weather and frequent rain, villagers say trees take years to grow. They said removing trees with JCB machines is a serious loss for the environment and community. The controversy now awaits action from concerned authorities as villagers continue to demand protection for trees and farmland. At a Glance • Conflict Source: Unauthorised tree felling for wind energy. • Primary Perpetrator: SKP Wind Fan Company operations. • Community Reaction: Protests staged by angry local villagers. • Administrative Stance: Silence from local officials and forest department.