Will Puigdemont's return shake up Spanish poll?

BARCELONA Exile is finally coming to an end for one of Spain's most polarizing political figures. The nation's highest courts have cleared the path for a high-profile homecoming just as the country gears up for a tense snap election. The legal breakthrough arrived on Tuesday when Spain's Constitutional Court ruled that a landmark amnesty law must apply to Catalan separatists, specifically resolving disputes over past embezzlement charges. Following this crucial decision, the Supreme Court officially lifted the active arrest warrant for self-exiled former regional leader Carles Puigdemont. Puigdemont has lived abroad since fleeing to Belgium nearly a decade ago, following an unapproved 2017 independence referendum that severely tested the nation's constitutional unity. Although lower courts had previously argued that his financial charges disqualified him from blanket pardons, the new judicial ruling strips away those legal roadblocks, allowing him to step back onto native soil without facing immediate detention. The timing of this dramatic legal reversal introduces fresh unpredictability into Spanish politics. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recently called a surprise national election for late November after parliamentary alliances fractured. While public focus has largely shifted toward economic concerns, migration, and public security, the physical return of the separatist icon is expected to electrify political campaigns on both sides. Political analysts suggest that while the separatist movement has lost some of its prior momentum, Puigdemont's presence could dramatically shift voter sentiment. As traditional parties prepare for a fiercely contested electoral battle, the unexpected homecoming promises to reignite fierce debates over national sovereignty, justice, and the future governance of the country.