SULLIA: The wild elephant menace continues to trouble farmers in several parts of Sullia taluk, with repeated incursions into agricultural areas resulting in extensive damage to crops and plantations.

Over the past month, a herd of wild elephants has been straying into different agricultural pockets, destroying crops and causing concern among growers. Elephant movement has particularly intensified in Pernaje and surrounding areas, where farmers have reported repeated incidents of crop damage.

The latest raid

In the latest incident on Saturday, a wild elephant entered the plantation of progressive farmer Kumar Pernaje and destroyed more than 10 banana plants and several arecanut saplings. The incident has added to the growing concerns among farmers, who are already struggling to protect their plantations from repeated elephant raids.

According to Kumar Pernaje, the elephant is suspected to have moved towards the Noojibailu area after damaging his plantation. Its movement has raised concerns among residents and farmers in the surrounding agricultural areas.

Living in fear

Farmers said repeated elephant incursions have caused significant losses and made it increasingly difficult to carry out agricultural activities without fear of crop destruction. Banana plants, arecanut saplings and other plantation crops remain vulnerable to the raids.

The continued movement of wild elephants through agricultural areas has also left growers anxious about further damage. Farmers fear that the situation could worsen if effective steps are not taken to prevent the animals from entering plantations.

Farmers want action

Local farmers have urged the forest department to intervene immediately and introduce effective measures to control the elephant menace. They have called for steps to monitor elephant movement and prevent further incursions into agricultural land.