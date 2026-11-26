LAS VEGAS: Haas has confirmed that Ollie Bearman will race for the team for at least the 2027 season, filling the final seat on next year’s Formula 1 grid. The team had made clear it wanted to keep the British driver after his strong second season.

Bearman scored 23 of Haas’s 31 points in 2026 and outperformed teammate Esteban Ocon, a former race winner. Haas was impressed by Bearman’s consistency, the way he motivated the team and the quality of his feedback.

Ferrari supplies engines to Haas and has backed Bearman through its driver academy since 2021. Formula 1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto reported that Haas needed Ferrari’s approval to keep him. Sources told Barretto that Ferrari was pleased with Bearman’s progress and saw him as a possible future driver for its own team.

Ferrari’s current drivers are Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc’s new deal runs beyond 2028, while Hamilton’s contract lasts through 2027. Hamilton has hinted that he would like to stay. The two drivers clashed again at the latest race in Las Vegas. Barretto said the clash highlighted why Ferrari wanted to keep Bearman within its programme in case it needed another driver to fill a seat.