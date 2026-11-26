RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday moved a resolution in the State Assembly seeking the withdrawal of the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, warning that its implementation could cause an annual revenue loss of around ₹13,000 crore.

Moving the resolution during a two-day special session, Soren said the amendment, passed by Parliament in August, would adversely affect the state’s financial position and restrict its ability to fund welfare and development programmes.

He said Jharkhand currently collects approximately ₹13,000 crore annually through cess on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land. The revenue supports social security, women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, rural development and other public welfare initiatives. Under the amended law, the state would no longer be permitted to impose taxes, cess or other levies on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land.

Soren urged the Centre to reconsider and withdraw the amendment, arguing that states’ constitutional and financial powers must be protected. He also referred to a July 2024 Supreme Court Constitution Bench judgment recognising states’ legislative powers to tax lands containing mines and quarries.

JMM legislator Kalpana Soren criticised the Centre, alleging that mineral-rich states such as Jharkhand were not adequately benefiting from their resources. She also claimed that states were not consulted before the amendment was introduced.

However, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi questioned the ruling coalition’s response when the Bill was passed in Parliament. He defended the amendment, saying it was intended to benefit people.

The resolution is expected to be put to a vote and, if adopted, forwarded to the Centre. Jharkhand accounts for around 40 per cent of India’s mineral resources.