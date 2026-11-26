MYSURU: Students of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru, bagged the first prize in an idea presentation competition on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in structural engineering, organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Centre for Post Graduate Studies, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Mysuru, on November 25.

BGS Institute of Technology (BGSIT), B.G. Nagara, secured the second prize, while Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, won the third prize.

The one-day competition, held at the Seminar Hall of the VTU Regional Office, Mysuru, witnessed the participation of 37 students representing 19 teams from nine engineering institutions. The participating institutions included VVCE, VVIET, BGSIT, SJCE (JSS STU), ATME, Navkis College of Engineering (Hassan), MRIT, RNSIT (Bengaluru) and CPGS-VTU, Mysuru.

The students presented innovative ideas on the application of AI in structural health monitoring, detection of damages and cracks in concrete structures, minimisation of construction waste and optimisation of structural designs, highlighting the potential of emerging technologies in making buildings and infrastructure safer and more sustainable.

The programme was organised under the guidance of VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar. Programme Coordinator Dr. B. S. Keerthi Gowda delivered the introductory address, explaining the objectives, approach and benefits of the initiative.

The presentations were evaluated by Dr. Raviraj S, retired professor of SJCE, Mysuru, and Dr. Vikram, Structural Consultant, Yash Consultant, Mysuru. They provided valuable suggestions and feedback to the participating teams.

At the valedictory ceremony, Chief Guest Dr. H. M. Nanjunda Swamy, Regional Director, VTU Regional Office, Mysuru, distributed mementos and certificates to the winners and congratulated all participants for their innovative ideas and enthusiasm. All participants were presented with certificates.

Convener Dr. M. B. Sreenivasa, faculty members and staff of the Department of Civil Engineering were present.