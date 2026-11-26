MYSURU: The JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, inaugurated EARTH 2026, an International Toxicology Convention on Emerging Approaches in Risk Analysis and Translational Aspects of Health and Environment, here on Thursday.

The four-day convention, being held from November 26 to 29, is organised by the School of Life Sciences–Mysuru and Department of Microbiology, JSS AHER, in association with ASTRA KA 01 and CSIR–Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR), Lucknow.

Former ISRO Chairman Kiran Kumar inaugurated the convention as chief guest. Former DRDO Chief Controller (R&D) Dr W. Selva Murthy, Central University of Odisha Vice-Chancellor Dr Ajit Shasany, JSS AHER Registrar Dr B. Manjunatha, and CSIR-IITR Director and ASTRA India President Dr Bhaskar Narayan were among the dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Kiran Kumar highlighted the importance of scientific vision, innovation and technological advancement. The dignitaries stressed the need to strengthen the research ecosystem, encourage scientific inquiry and promote collaborative approaches to emerging challenges in health, technology and the environment.

A major highlight was the conferment of the prestigious Honorary Fellow of ASTRA (F-ASTRA) on Dr K.S. Rao in recognition of his contributions to science and research.

ASTRA Fellowships were awarded to CSIR-IITR research scholars Anshul Tiwari and Pranjal Yadav. Certificates of Special Recognition were presented to Sathya Murthy, Prajwal and Subhaprada Nishtala of ITCFSAN, Mumbai, for their contributions.

In his presidential address, Dr Bhaskar Narayan emphasised scientific collaboration and the role of professional research organisations in advancing toxicology and allied disciplines. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and the National Anthem, followed by keynote lectures and a cultural programme.

EARTH 2026 provides an interdisciplinary platform to discuss toxicology, environmental health, risk assessment, environmental contaminants, biomedical applications and innovative toxicological assessment methodologies. The scientific programme includes keynote lectures, oral and poster presentations, discussions and interactive sessions involving national and international experts, researchers, academicians and industry professionals.

The event is being conducted under the guidance of Dr Prashant M. Vishwanath, Dean (Research), JSS AHER and President, ASTRA Karnataka Chapter; Dr Raveesha K.A., Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences; and Dr Chandan S., Secretary, ASTRA Karnataka Chapter.

Dr Ashwini P., Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, JSS AHER; Dr Ravi R. Kristipati, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-IITR; and Dr Bhargav Shreevatsa K.S., Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, JSS AHER, are the Organising Secretaries and the Convenor respectively.

The convention marks four days of scientific deliberations and knowledge exchange, reaffirming JSS AHER’s commitment to research excellence, nurturing young talent and developing innovative solutions for a healthier and sustainable environment.