CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday criticised the previous DMK government over alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam library, questioning whether it was a centre of knowledge or corruption.

Speaking at an educational awards and scholarship ceremony organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Chennai, Vijay said books containing suspected AI-generated content, factual errors and inflated prices had been purchased using public funds.

“I don’t know if this is Arivulagam or Uzhalulagam (knowledge world or corruption world)?” he said, referring to the library’s name. He added that artificial intelligence, which was expected to improve government functioning, had allegedly been misused to produce books supplied to students.

Vijay stressed that irregularities in education-related matters could not be ignored as education shaped future generations. He also questioned whether similar issues existed in libraries in Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tirunelveli and Cuddalore, saying further details could emerge.

Writer flagged the books

Tamil writer Perumal Murugan, who served on the committee that recommended books for the library, had flagged suspected AI-generated content, factual inaccuracies and inflated prices. One book reportedly described Naladiyar, a collection of Tamil verses, as a poet and philosopher. Another attributed a scheme introduced during former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s tenure to his son MK Stalin.

School Education Minister A Rajmohan alleged that nearly 1,800 books purchased from Agalvilakku Pathippagam were fraudulent or substandard. He also claimed that some books contained AI-generated content and credited fabricated authors.

The State government has ordered an inquiry into the selection and pricing of the books.