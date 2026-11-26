NEW DELHI: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday released updated editions of the Constitution of India in all 22 languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule, marking Constitution Day and highlighting the importance of linguistic diversity in strengthening national unity.

Addressing a gathering at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of the 77th year of the Constitution, Radhakrishnan said making the document available in different languages would help citizens understand constitutional principles and participate more actively in democracy.

“Despite differences in languages, how are we united? It is because we all believe in one nation. That is the spirit of India,” he said, adding that languages represented culture, tradition, identity and civilisational wisdom.

He described the initiative as a reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and stressed that knowledge should not be measured by proficiency in English. He urged people to respect all Indian languages and preserve the country’s linguistic diversity.

Recalling the writings of freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharati, the Vice-President said people could speak different languages while remaining united in their thoughts and actions. He noted that India now recognised 22 languages under the Eighth Schedule, compared with the 18 referred to by Bharati.

Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to Constitution makers, particularly BR Ambedkar, chairman of the Drafting Committee, and acknowledged the contributions of Constituent Assembly members.

He said translating the Constitution required careful consideration to preserve its original meaning and spirit. He referred to existing official translations in Nepali, Santali, Bodo, Tamil, Gujarati and Sindhi.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Legislative Department Secretary Rajiv Mani attended the programme. Radhakrishnan said such efforts would bring governance closer to citizens and support India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.