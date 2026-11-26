MYSURU: On the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks on Mumbai on November 26, 2008, members of the Veer Savarkar Yuva Balaga paid heartfelt tributes to the innocent civilians who lost their lives and the brave security personnel who fought valiantly, sacrificing their lives in the line of duty to protect the nation.

Candles were lit as a mark of respect and homage to the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, former Mysuru City Corporation corporator M.V. Ramaprasad said that the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attacks could never be forgiven, just as the supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country’s security could never be forgotten. Their courage, valour and patriotism would continue to inspire every Indian.

A message of unity

The programme also conveyed the message that terrorism has no religion, caste or boundaries, and that safeguarding the country’s unity, peace and security is the responsibility of every citizen.

Jagadeesh, Jogi Manju, Veer Savarkar Yuva Balaga president Rakesh Bhat, vice-president Sandesh, Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastry, Sandesh, K.M. Nishanth, Golden Suresh, Aravind, Jayasimha Sridhar, Suchendra, S.N. Rajesh, Kadakola Shivu, Apoorva Suresh, N. Prathap, Jatti Prasad, Doora Rajanna, Purushotham, Dayanand Naik and others were present.