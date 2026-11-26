MYSURU: Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, inaugurated RELAYTHON 2026, a relay-style hackathon organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at the college Sports Complex here on Thursday.

The event was organised in association with the Innovators and Visionaries Club (IVC), InUnity – Innovation for Community, IEEE and FUSE Technical Club to encourage innovation, technical proficiency and collaborative problem-solving among students.

Puneeth G.S. of eInfochips Pvt. Ltd., who inaugurated the event, stressed the importance of strengthening fundamental knowledge in Electronics and Communication Engineering. He encouraged students to explore career opportunities in core industries and cautioned against excessive dependence on Artificial Intelligence tools. Students, he said, must develop strong technical fundamentals, practical skills and independent problem-solving abilities.

The hackathon featured a unique relay-style competition inspired by Formula 1 racing, comprising five rounds: Circuit Puzzle, Desmos Challenge, Circuit Simulation, Prompt Wars and Web Clone Challenge. The challenges tested participants’ skills in circuit design, mathematical analysis, electronics simulation, generative AI and web development. The innovative format required team members to take turns completing challenges, promoting teamwork, creativity, accuracy and time management. The event provided students with a platform to apply classroom learning through hands-on technical activities and develop innovative solutions under time constraints.

College Treasurer Shrishaila Ramannavar, Principal B. Sadashive Gowda, Vice-Principal Shobha Shankar and other faculty members attended. ECE Department Head Shilpa R was the convener, while Assistant Professor Harshitha K coordinated the event.