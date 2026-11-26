THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Keralam Prisons Department has banned the distribution of newspapers and other publications affiliated with political parties across all prisons in the state, according to an official order issued on Thursday.

The order, issued by the Director General of Prisons, prohibits political party newspapers and magazines from being circulated among inmates. The decision followed a complaint by a member of the Jail Advisory Committee and instructions from the Home Minister.

The complaint reportedly raised concerns over the widespread distribution of Deshabhimani, the CPI(M)’s party newspaper, across all 55 prisons in the state.

The publication had earlier faced controversy in 2023 when then Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan urged police to register a case against CPI(M) leader MV Govindan and the newspaper over an alleged defamatory statement against then Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran.

More women in the police

Meanwhile, Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced that the government would gradually increase women’s representation in the state police force to 30 per cent through phased recruitment.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Malappuram Crime Branch Unit office, he said future recruitment would follow a 7:3 ratio to ensure greater participation of women.

Chennithala said women officers were performing effectively in crime investigations and anti-drug operations. Currently, women officers serve as Station House Officers in 63 police stations across the state.

The minister said the recruitment plan was part of the government’s decision to strengthen women’s representation in the police force.