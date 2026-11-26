NEW DELHI: The 42nd National Good Governance Webinar was held on November 26, showcasing an initiative from Odisha’s Koraput district that received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2024.

The webinar was organised under the theme ‘Sustainability and Replication of the Initiatives Awarded under PMA’. It featured presentations on the initiative, its long-term sustainability and its potential for wider implementation.

Officials from 325 places across India

Keerthi Vasan V., Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam, presented the awarded initiative. Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, Collector and District Magistrate of Koraput, discussed measures to sustain it, while Samir Kumar Jena, Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officer of Ganjam, spoke about implementation and further expansion.

The webinar was chaired by Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), and attended by senior officials from across the country.

The initiative is part of a webinar series launched following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s April 2022 directive to share successful administrative practices and encourage their replication. So far, 42 webinars have been conducted, each attracting around 1,000 officials from government departments and administrative training institutions.

The latest session was attended by officials from more than 325 locations across India.